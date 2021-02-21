Hindi Films Like 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'Baby' & Others That Feature Rana Daggubati In Key Role

Rana Daggubati has worked in a slew of films in his illustrious career. It all began for him after he was roped in for the 2010 Telugu outing, Leader, and ever since then, there was no looking back for him. He dipped his toes in Bollywood with his appearance in Rohan Sippy's directorial, Dum Maaro Dum. Rana has featured in several Hindi movies and has essayed key roles in the flicks. Here's a look at Rana Daggubati's films in Bollywood.

Rana Daggubati's Hindi movies

The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack follows the story of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It sheds light upon the mysterious sinking of a Pakistani submarine. In the movie, Rana plays the role of a principled officer, Arjun. Helmed by Sankalp Reddy, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and others in prominent roles.

Baby

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Baby follows the story of how a strong-minded team of people gets into a full-fledged mission to destroy the plots planted by the terrorists. Their operational team is led by officer Ajay, played by Akshay Kumar. Dagubbati plays the role of Jai Singh Rathore. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli, Tapsee Pannu, and others.

Dum Maaro Dum

Dum Maaro Dum released in 2011 and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Aditya Pancholi in lead roles. In the movie, Rana plays the role of DJ, Joki. The movie follows the story of ACP Vishnu Kamath, played by Abhishek, whose life takes a U-turn after he plans to clean up the city of Goa from the clutches of the illegal. It's Joki who helps him in the mission as his girlfriend was also stuck in the same.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is a comedy-drama that features a power-packed cast of Akshay, Kriti, Bobby, Riteish, Pooja, Kriti, Rana, Chunky and others. Rana essays the role of Pappu Rangeela, a quintessential qawwali singer. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

Department

Department released in 2012 and garnered positive reviews from fans. Rana plays the role of Inspector Shivnarayan, an encounter specialist, in the movie. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "So, here is the official theatrical trailer from the Bollywood movie Department, one of the most ambitious projects of Ram Gopal Varma starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Raaz & others."

