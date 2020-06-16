Keerthy Suresh And Team Of 'Penguin' Recall Honey Bee Attack During Filming

Keerthy Suresh, director of Penguin Eashvar Karthic, and producer Karthik Subbaraj, recently revealed that they had to face an array of difficulties shooting the upcoming film. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is shot in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, where while shooting the climax of the movie, the team faced a honey bee attack. Eashvar Karthic and Karthik Subbaraj revealed in the interaction that some honey bees attacked the sets of Penguin. The team members and Keerthy Suresh escaped the honey bee attack without getting injured, disclosed the director and producer in the same interview.

During the media interaction, Keerthy Suresh and Karthik Subbaraj revealed that they were impressed by Eashvar Karthic's narration skills. They went ahead and called Karthic as the best narrator they know. Meanwhile, Eashvar Karthic expressed that he is in awe of Keerthy Suresh's acting skills, and said that it was delightful to collaborate with the National Award-winning actor in his debut movie.

Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother, whose child is kidnapped by a psychopath. The trailer of the Eashvar Karthic directorial was recently released, and has managed to strike a chord with the audiences. The Eashvar Karthic directorial also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. The Keerthy Suresh will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

