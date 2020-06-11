Is 'Penguin' Trailer Starring Keerthy Suresh Similar To Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani 2' Trailer?

Keerthy Suresh is all set to enthral the audience in her mystery thriller film Penguin. As the trailer suggests, Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a young mother whose son goes missing. The trailer then shows how Keerthy and her husband try to turn the world upside down while trying to find her son. But is this film’s storyline similar to Vidya Balan’s Kahaani 2?

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most prominent actors in the South Indian Film Industry. Keerthy is busy building an interesting filmography as years pass. The South Indian actor’s latest project has created curiosity among all her fans. Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Film Penguin. The Penguin trailer was launched today, June 11, 2020. Since the trailer dropped, fans are waiting for its premiere on the streaming platform.

Penguin Trailer vs Kahaani 2 trailer

Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is a story about how a mother is trying to find her kidnapped son. The Penguin trailer starts with Keerthy enjoying some quality time with her son. But soon, this happiness fades as her son gets kidnapped. The trailer then reveals that Keerthy’s son is kidnapped by a man wearing a Charlie Chaplin mask. This mask adds to the mystery around the film’s antagonist.

But as the Penguin trailer progresses, we see how complex the kidnapping case is for the police officials and the grieving couple. The Penguin trailer clearly emphasizes the bond between a mother and her children. But this Penguin trailer and the film’s concept, does feel similar to a Bollywood film.

This Bollywood film is none other than Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani 2. Kahaani 2 was released back in 2016. The film revolves around a single mother whose daughter gets kidnapped while she is at work. The moment Balan steps out in search of her daughter due to an accident she slips into a coma. The trailer then shows Vidya Balan’s struggle to find her daughter.

Arjun Rampal who plays a cop in the film then uncovers some secrets about Vidya’s character’s past. The film’s trailer gives an idea that the film might run in two parallel storylines. But both these film storylines coincide when it comes to a mother’s struggle to find her child.

Keerthy Suresh vs Vidya Balan

Keerthy Suresh and Vidya Balan both are phenomenal actors. Keerthy and Vidya time and again have proved their acting skills in various projects. Talking about Kahaani 2, the film is a sequel of Sujay Ghosh’s Kahaani but with a different storyline but Vidya Balan as the protagonist. Keerthy Suresh is also playing the protagonist in Penguin. Both these films show their leading ladies as mothers trying to find their children. Vidya Balan’s Kahaani 2 did not work its wonders at the box-office but was critically acclaimed. Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin looks promising and Suresh as the protagonist has already stolen the spotlight. Now only time will tell whether the audience likes Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin more than Kahaani 2.

