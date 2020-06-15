Keerthy Suresh Reveals 'Penguin Is Interesting And Exciting', Talks About Her Character

A few days ahead of its release, Penguin's lead actor Keerthy Suresh had a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, where she revealed that the Eashvar Karthic directorial is one of the most exciting and interesting movies of her filmography. She further added that the film traces the journey of Rhythm, the character played by Keerthy Suresh, whose elder child goes missing. Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but is fiercely determined, exclaimed Keerthy Suresh in the media interview.

Keerthy Suresh also seemed confident about audiences loving her character from Penguin, and also shared that it was delightful to work with Eashvar Karthic (director) in the movie. Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The movie produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Penguin's trailer was released recently

Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the trailer of the movie. The trailer of Penguin released on June 11 has managed to strike a chord with the audience, who are raving for Keerthy Suresh's return to the silver screen. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Mahanati, which released in 2018. The Nag Ashwin directorial was based on the life of yesteryear actor Savitri's life. The Keerthy Suresh starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda in the prominent roles.

Check out Penguin's trailer

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021. A few weeks ago the makers had released the title poster of the movie, which managed to amp up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

