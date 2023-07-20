Keerthy Suresh Hikes Her Fees Ahead Of Rumoured Bollywood Debut Opposite Varun Dhawan?

Keerthy Suresh is a talented actress who has made her mark in the South Indian film industry. After the massive success of her films and winning a National Award in the Best Actress category, the actress has been flooded with numerous film offers. Recently, it has been rumoured that the actress has upped her fee amid her growing popularity.

What's cooking?

If reports are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh was earlier charging Rs 2 crore for each of her films. However, her remuneration witnessed a certain change after her demand in the film industry began to rise on a rapid scale. Now, it has been reported that the actress will charge Rs 3 crore per film.

(Keerthy Suresh increases her fee amid rising fame. | Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

This hike in her fees is a significant testament to her success in the Indian film industry. Currently, the actress has several films in her pipeline including Kannivedi, which will be a women-centric tech thriller. The film will be helmed by debutant Ganesh Raj. Other than that, the Maamannan actress will be featured in the film titled Siren.

Who's saying what?

Soon after reports of Keerthy Suresh charging Rs 3 crore per film began to make the rounds on the internet, several social media communities began to praise the actress for her hard work. Furthermore, they began to add excitement around her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan. The actress even arrived in Mumbai to reportedly begin shooting for the film.

Meanwhile

Keerthy Suresh will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan while the film will be produced by Atlee. The movie will likely go on floors soon and release by 2024. The film will be directed by Kalees and will reportedly be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Theri. The movie also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a prominent role.