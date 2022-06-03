Keerthy Suresh Pens Emotional Note Reminiscing Her 'vulnerable Journey'; Thanks SVP's Team

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most loved actors down south. Over the years she has managed to make a mark for herself in the Tollywood industry. Suresh's recent outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata released on 12 May 2022, received immense love and adulation from fans as they flocked to theatres to witness superstar Mahesh Babu's action-packed sequences and his sizzling chemistry with Keerthy.

With Sarkaru Vaari Paata receiving a terrific response at the box office, recently, Keerthy Suresh took to her social media and penned an emotional note reminiscing her nostalgic journey as an actor. Morever, she gave a special mention to superstar Mahesh Babu and the entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for the amazing experience. She also talked about the memorable experience of acting in Saani Kaayidham and thanked the team for trusting her with a part that she has never done before.

Keerthy Suresh recalls her vulnerable journey as an actor

On Thursday, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note on her 'vulnerable' journey describing how the recent past has been a testing time for her. She also expressed her heartfelt thanks to the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Saani Kaayidham.

A part of Keerthy's note read "Being an actor is a vulnerable journey, we see highs and lows throughout and this often decides our destination. The recent past has been a testing time for me and it's this phase that made me realise that I need to constantly work towards bringing the best to the world. Today, I stand before you, my heart filled with gratitude and joy for both Saani Kaayidham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been received with so much love. My sincere thanks to the team of Saani Kaayidham. My heartfelt thanks to the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thankful to all the directors for believing in me through every phase of my journey here. Moving forward, I only hope to keep pushing boundaries, keep exploring, and keep my head high no matter the result." She concluded the note by thanking all her fans for their constant support.

Here, take a look at the post-

On the work front, Keerthy has several projects lined up for release, including Nani starrer Dasara, Bhola Shankar, Vaashi and Maamannan.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial