'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Box Office Collection, Day 7: Mahesh Babu Movie Still Going Strong

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie was the actor's much-awaited film after it faced several postponements owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The film finally hit the theatres earlier this month and left fans in awe of the Tollywood star's action and acting skills. While the film received mixed reviews from viewers for its plot, it still managed to mint big numbers at the box office.

Many viewers loved it for the blend of action and drama, yet it failed to impress some. However, it became one of the biggest openers in India by collecting over Rs 75 crore on its first day. The movie is still going strong at the box office and reaching new milestones with every passing day. Here is how Sarkaru Vaari Paata is performing at the box office:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the theatres on May 12 and since then, has been minting good numbers at the box office. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is ruling the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film collected Rs 2.69 crore on its seventh day at the box office in the two states. The total collection in these states is now Rs 121.75 crore.

#SarkaruVaariPaata AP/TS Box Office



Completes 1st week successfully



Day 1 - ₹ 52.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 17.06 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 19.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 19.58 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 7.13 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.81 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 2.69 cr

Total - ₹ 121.75 cr#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 19, 2022

While the film's graph is declining, it is still going strong and reaching new milestones. After it completed its six-day run in theatres, the film crossed the Rs 175 crores milestone at its worldwide box office. The film earned a total of Rs 175.30 crore till May 17.

#SVP WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹175 cr milestone mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 28.84 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.12 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.38 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 5.25 cr

Total - ₹ 175.30 cr#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 18, 2022

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows the story of a bank manager, who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. The film also features Keerthy Suresh as Kalavathy, who is receiving praises for her role. The movie also stars Nadhiya Moidu and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by Parasuram, while S Thaman scored its music.