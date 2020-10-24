Keerthy Suresh Shines As Determined Boss-lady In 'Miss India' Trailer; Watch Video

Netflix recently dropped in the trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s much-anticipated film, Miss India, which is all set to stream on the OTT platform on November 4, 2020. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu and Nadia Moidu in the leading roles, the film narrates the tale of a girl and explores her journey to success. Here is everything you need to know about Miss India’s trailer.

Keerthy becomes boardroom boss woman

Miss India's trailer takes fans into the life of a simple Indian girl, Samyuktha, who aspires to make it big overseas with her ‘minimalistic’ business Idea. However, Samyuktha's family pressurises her to eradicate the ‘business bug’ from her mind and asks her to focus on her studies. Later, she travels overseas to pursue her MBA and starts her business there.

The two-minute-long video shows how Samyuktha kickstarts her Indian chai business abroad and shows how she becomes one of the leading business tycoons in the country. Giving a shady touch to the trailer, the makers of the film have also roped in actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays an established businessman. Babu's character, in the trailer, vows to topple Samyuktha’s business and plans to usurp her wealth. Watch the trailer here.

Watch Miss India trailer

Fans react to Miss India trailer

That swag @KeerthyOfficial

Really loved ur style, attitude and swag 🔥 #KeerthySuresh

Madly waiting for movie #MissIndia @MusicThaman u Rocked with ur BGM one word lo cheppali amte MASS 🔥 @NARENcloseup sir Thank u 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Esggh3i5YV — Mouni❤keerthy (@Mounika3799) October 24, 2020

All about Miss India

Miss India is a Telugu romantic drama film, which is written and directed by Narendra Nath. Produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions, the movie also stars Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, Kamal Kamaraju, Naresh, Nadhiya and Pujita Ponnada in prominent roles. More so, Miss India marks Keerthy Suresh's 20th film in the movie industry. Reportedly, the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, 2020, however, the movie stood postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

