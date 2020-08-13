Namrata Shirodkar Relives Miss India 1993 Winning Moment, Pens Inspiring Note For Girls

Former Miss India and actress Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a throwback emotional memory on Instagram when she was crowned Miss India in 1993. Apart from sharing the note, South Indian actor Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata also took a stroll down the memory lane and penned her journey along with a powerful note for all the young girls who aspire to dream big in life.

Namrata Shrodkar relives her 1993 Miss India winning moment

In the video, Namrata who emerged as the winner of the pageant can be seen walking the ramp and answering a “tricky question” which according to the actress that dates centuries back even. The question was “who came first, chicken or the egg.” Surprisingly, out of the top three answers that were sent in by the contestants, Namrata’s answer was much liked by all. While captioning the post, she wrote, that she has relived every moment in the past with this video. She recalled the excitement, the butterflies in her stomach and the craziness, everything according to her was about the moment

Read: Janmashtami 2020: Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar Extend Wishes; See Posts

Read: Namrata Shirodkar Pens Endearing Birthday Wish For Husband Mahesh Babu; See Post

Further, Namrata while sharing some tips with the bussing talents, wrote that its just one life that people have, and its advisable to not waste it and make it worthwhile while dreaming big. At last, she wrote that for all the girls who dream big and make it happen, nothing is impossible for them. At last, she asked her fans about the answer to the question that she was asked during her time. During the same year, Namrata Shirodkar also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant and she ranked sixth.



Several fans of the actress expressed their happiness of watching the old clip and seeing Namrata making the entire nation proud of her. One of the users wrote that he watched the entire video on Facebook and was taken aback by seeing the confidence of the actress witch which she answered the question. Another user applauded the actress for winning the pageantry way back in 1993 and wrote that she was the most deserving contestant then. A third user wrote that none other than Namrata could have deserved winning the pageantry. The follower called her a strong woman and wrote that she is one such inspiration for all aspiring models. Another follower of the actress wrote that the moment she was crowned Miss India, the entire nation was proud and happy to see that and this has increased the respect she holds in the hearts of her fans and followers.

Read: Mahesh Babu's 'Srimanthudu': Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates 5 Years Of Its Release

Read: Namrata Shirodkar Had Quirky Reply When Judges Asked Her THIS Question At Miss India 1993

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.