Prabhas Rings In 41st Birthday With 'Radhe Shyam' Team In Italy

Actor Prabhas celebrated his 41st birthday on October 23 with his Radhe Shyam team in Italy, where the actor was reportedly shooting for a vital sequence of the film. As a birthday surprise, Prabhas’ team arranged for a cake for the actor and now several pictures from the close-knit event have taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, Prabhas can be seen cutting a vanilla cake, while the crew members can be seen wishing the actor by singing the birthday song.

Prabhas birthday pictures

More so, in a few pictures, the actor can be seen posing with a group of school students. Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and the director of Radhe Shyam, Radha Krishna Kumar, too, were present at the event. In the picture, Prabhas can be seen donning a leather jacket with a black shirt and grey trousers. Take a look at a few pictures from the event.

Expect some scortching romantic choreography in #RadheShyam @VMVMVMVMVM with #Prabhas in Italy



Ma'am we missed this selfie in Saaho. Thankew for posting #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/cQWEzbNkys — Raju Garu Prabhas; Vikram Aditya Loaded (@pubzudarlingye) October 23, 2020

Wishing my Vikram Aditya a very happy birthday 🥳🥳🥳 Sirrr knowing you was a privilege and directing you is an Honor 🙏#RadheShyam #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/oqx6v3pdTe — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) October 23, 2020

Prabhas in Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in an upcoming rom-com, Radhe Shyam. The film is being shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and Priyadarshi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently gearing up for his next with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Titled Adipurush, the movie is all about celebrating the victory of good over evil. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh, who is a crucial part of the film.

