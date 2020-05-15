Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Penguin' To Have An Amazon Prime Release; Read Details

It is not a hidden fact that some Bollywood movies have been in the news for getting an OTT release during the lockdown phase. Now, some regional cinemas from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industry have also started being released on the OTT platform so that the viewers can enjoy these content without having to wait for the theatres to open after the pandemic. The latest film to join the bandwagon of getting an OTT release is the Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin which will be released on Amazon Prime in the Telugu and Tamil languages.

Keerthy Suresh shares the news of Penguin's digital release

The Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is helmed by the director, Karthik Subbaraj, and will be releasing on Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. Keerthy Suresh took to her social media to share the news with her fans. Keerthy Suresh called the film, Penguin to be a special journey and that she cannot wait for her fans to experience this journey. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's post on announcing the film, Penguin's digital release on Amazon Prime.

Several other films apart from Penguin are all set to get an OTT release

According to media reports, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin is being touted as a woman-centric film. By the looks of the posters, Keerthy Suresh's character may be pregnant in the film, Penguin. Apart from the film Penguin, the Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will also be getting an Amazon Prime release soon. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo will also be releasing on the OTT platform on June 12, 2020, too.

The Tamil film, Pon Magal Vandhal will also be getting an OTT release. Apart from Penguin, Keerthy Suresh also has some interesting lines of films ahead in her kitty. She will be seen in the Narendra Nath directorial Miss India along with the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial Good Luck Sakhi. She will also be seen in the Telugu film, Rang De which will be helmed by Venky Atluri.

Keerthy Suresh's fans too were left overjoyed with this news. Her fans took to social media to showcase their excitement for the film's release. Check out their reactions.

After a long wait of 1 year,finally we r going to witness our thalaivi @KeerthyOfficial performance in new avatar ❤❤

Can't wait for this😘😘@PrimeVideoIN #PenguinOnPrime #Penguin

