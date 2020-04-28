After 'Mahanati', Keerthy Suresh To Star In Yesteryear Actor Vijaya Nirmala's Biopic?

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in the A.R. Murugadoss' Sarkar, has been reportedly offered the biopic of yesteryear actor Vijaya Nirmala. The forthcoming film is reportedly helmed by her son Naresh and is presently at a very nascent stage. According to reports, Naresh narrated the script of Vijaya Nirmala biopic to Keerthy Suresh over a video call, and the actor is yet to give her nod to the film.

Keerthy Suresh in Vijaya Nirmala biopic?

After the stupendous success of Mahanti, Keerthy Suresh is reportedly the first choice for many projects. However, with multiple projects in the pipeline, the actor seems to pick the best from an array of movie offers. Recently, there were reports that the actor has been approached for Vijaya Nirmala biopic, however, the actor, who is in quarantine, has not reacted the rumours. Several media reports state that the makers of Vijaya Nirmala biopic are keen on getting Keerthy Suresh on board.

Vijaya Nirmala, the actor turned director, has reportedly acted in more than 250 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Vijaya also holds a Guinness World Record for directing 44 films. Interestingly, she was the only female filmmaker who managed to achieve that feat.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh is currently shooting for Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo in the lead, is reported to Keerthy's first association with Rajinikanth. The Siva directorial is reported to be set in a rural backdrop. The forthcoming movie bankrolled by Sun Pictures is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Eshavar Karthic's Penguin, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty.

