Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film 'Penguin' Heads Straight To OTT Platform?

After Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie are planning to release the film on OTT. The upcomer titled Penguin will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a pregnant woman. A media report published on Monday claims that the makers of Penguin have cracked a deal with Amazon Prime Video to release the Keerthy Suresh starrer's Tamil and Telugu version on their platform.

Early last year, Petta director Karthik Subbaraj announced that he will be producing a thriller starring Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh in the lead, titled Penguin. The movie touted to be a thriller was expected to narrate the tale of a pregnant woman. Following the announcement, the makers of the Keerthy Suresh released the first look poster of Penguin. The Keerthy Suresh starter, whose shooting is complete, was expected to hit the marquee in summer 2020.

However, due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak and the unprecedented lockdown, the makers of Penguin had to postpone the release of the film. Following this, the makers reportedly signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to release the Tamil and Telugu version of Penguin on their platform. However, the makers of Penguin are yet to confirm the news.

Check out Penguin's poster:

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati has a few movies in the pipeline. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

