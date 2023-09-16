Keerthy Suresh To Marry Jailer Composer Anirudh Ravichander? Actor's Father Reacts

Recently, reports about Keerthy Suresh's rumoured wedding with Jailer music composer Anirudh Ravichander surfaced online. It was speculated that the two have been planning to get married this year. Nevertheless, Keerthy's father G. Suresh Kumar reacted to her wedding rumours with her alleged beau Anirudh, and called them "baseless."

Keerthy Suresh's father dismisses wedding rumours

Reacting to the wedding reports, Keerthy's father Suresh Kumar told OTT Play, "There’s absolutely no truth in that. The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in it. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

(Keerthy Suresh's father G. Suresh Kumar dismisses rumours about the actresses' wedding with Anirudh Ravichander | Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumours with Anirudh

As per media reports, Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander were planning to tie the knot this year. However, the two never formally acknowledged their relationship with one another thus far. This year, in May, Keerthy's father shared an official statement to quash the actress' wedding rumours after her photos with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat went viral on social media. He clarified via a video that Keerthy and Farhan are just friends and called the rumours "false and baseless." The Dasara actor's father also urged netizens not to believe in such false reports and added that whenever Keerthy decides to get married, he will officially make an announcement. The rumours about Keerthy's wedding has been going on for months now.