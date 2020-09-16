Keerthy Suresh's Long-stalled Telugu Movie's Teaser Launched Ahead Of Its Release; Watch

Actor Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Telugu movie debut with debutant Ramprasad Ragutu's Aina Ishtam Nuvvu in 2015. However, due to undisclosed reason, the movie was put on the back burner, and the shooting was delayed. Recently, The News Minute revealed that Keerthy Suresh's first Telugu movie's shooting is all set to resume, and the producers are looking forward to releasing the film in theatres. Soon after, an official teaser of the film was released on Telugu Film Producers Council's official Youtube page.

Here's Keerthy Suresh's Telugu movie's teaser:

Keerthy Suresh to wrap up Aina Ishtam Nuvvu shoot in coming weeks

According to The News Minute's recent report, Keerthy Suresh will soon wrap up the shooting of Aina Ishtam Nuvvu. As per reports, only five days of shooting are remaining, after which, the movie will move to post-production stage. The makers are planning to release the film only after the theatres reopen.

The film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Naveen Vijay Krishna in the lead is a romantic comedy that also features actors like Rahul Dev, Nagendra Babu, others in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Natti Kumar. The music of the film will be composed by Achu, and the camera will be handled by Suresh Ragutu.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh recently returned from Hyderabad after wrapping up the last schedule of her film Good Luck Sakhi. Keerthy Suresh announced the film wrap online on Thursday, September 9. "And that’s a WRAP! Thank you so much to this lovely team! It’s been a pleasure working with all of you. Sakhi, now and forever a part of me," (sic) wrote Keerthy Suresh.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh on the work front?

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role, also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles. The film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

The shooting of the upcomer is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to commence shoot soon. Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi, Venky Alturi's Rang De, among others in the pipeline.

