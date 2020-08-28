Keerthy Suresh Rings In Parents’ Wedding Anniversary With Commemorative Photos; See Pics

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to celebrate her parents’ marriage anniversary. The actress shared two pictures to mark her parents’ big day, one vintage and one latest family still. Keerthy Suresh seemed ecstatic, as per her Instagram caption which directed heart emoticons to her parents.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's New Film 'Miss India' To Release On Netflix Soon?

Keerthy Suresh's celebrates parents' anniversary

Keerthy shared two pictures, the older one showed her parents from their wedding day. In the picture both her parents were decked up in traditional style look and flower garland. Her mother looked bright and beautiful in the black and white picture whereas her father looked dapper in a chiselled vintage hairdo.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' First Look Revealed; Teaser To Be Released On Aug 15

In the second picture, the whole family posed including her parents and pet dog Nyke. Keerthy Suresh looked bright and smiling in the picture while she held onto her pet dog. To her either side, her parents stood closely and smiled at the camera. The family of four looked happy in the picture clicked recently.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's parents' photos

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share the commemorative picture. She accompanied the picture with the caption, “Happy anniversary Amma and Acha!” The picture received several reactions from her fans. Many poured in anniversary wished for her parents.

Check out fan reactions on Keerthy Suresh's Instagram photos

Snippet Credits: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

On the professional front - Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has several movies lined up for release. She will be seen in Priyadarshan's much-anticipated film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and followed by that she will also essay the titular role in Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others. Keerthy Suresh is reportedly going to collaborate with Nithiin for the movie Rang De. Keerthy Suresh’s new Telugu drama Miss India might skip its theatrical release, as per many reports doing the rounds. However, an official announcement is yet to be made from her side. Miss India could be Keerthy Suresh's second movie to be released on an OTT platform.

Also Read | Will Keerthy Suresh Be Perfect As Rebellious Bittu In Bareilly Ki Barfi's Remake In South?

Also Read | Selvaraghavan To Make His Acting Debut Alongside Keerthy Suresh In 'Rocky' Director's Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.