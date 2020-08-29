Keerthy Suresh And Other South Indian Actors' Top Instagram Posts From The Past Week

The entire world is currently fighting the pandemic and is slowly on its way to getting back to normalcy. However, in this digital world, regional Indian cinema stars continue to entertain their fans through social media. Here are their top posts of the past week. Read ahead to know more.

Top Instagram posts of regional Indian cinema actors in the past week

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is a popular South Indian actor. She never fails to entice her fans with her great acting skills. The actor’s latest Instagram post is also giving the perfect fitness motivation to fans and followers. Keerthy Suresh recently took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a video of herself effortlessly nailing 150 Surya Namaskars.

Also Read | Will Keerthy Suresh Be Perfect As Rebellious Bittu In Bareilly Ki Barfi's Remake In South?

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Recently, the popular South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a picture of his pet dog, Zorro. In the picture shared by the actor, it can be seen that Prithviraj’s pet is lying playfully on a wooden flooring that is close to the swing stand. With the picture shared, Prithviraj revealed that it is, in fact, his wife, Supriya Menon who had captured the moment.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's New Film 'Miss India' To Release On Netflix Soon?

SP Charan shares

Evergreen singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans are eagerly waiting for some good news as he is under treatment. His son, SP Charan recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen saying that his father is on the road to recovery. He also went on to thank all of their fans and followers for praying for his father in times of this crisis. In the video, he also mentioned that the doctors have started the physiotherapy process, which is a good sign. SP Charan captioned the video, “#SPB Health update 27/8/20”.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Rings In Parents’ Wedding Anniversary With Commemorative Photos; See Pics

Sneha

The very celebrated South Indian actor Prasanna celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday, August 28, 2020. On this happy occasion, his wife Sneha, who is also a South Indian actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a special note for him. Through the post, she also introduced her daughter Aadhyantaa to all of their fans. The couple had welcomed their baby girl on January 24, 2020. Sharing a bunch of pictures on the social media, Sneha captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my soul mate my lover boy my guardian angel 😇 n my super dada. Thanx for making my life beautiful with these laddos. Love you somuch. And very happy to introduce our little laddo #Aadhyantaa to all the lovely people who have always blessed us and wished us the best. @prasanna_actor @mommyshotsbyamrita @perfektmakeover”.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Nails 150 Surya Namaskars, Aims For ‘200’ As Her Next Target; Watch

R Madhavan

Multilingual and critically acclaimed actor, R Madhavan recently took to his official Instagram handle in order to share an update about what he has been up to lately. The actor posted a selfie of himself while informing his fans and followers that he is getting back to his shooting schedule. R Madhavan captioned the picture, “And back to work after a loooooong time today. Gods grace ..🙏🙏🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘”.

Promo Image Source- KeerthySuresh Instagram and PrithvirajSukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.