KGF 2 Becomes 1st Kannada Film To Be Showcased In South Korea With Its Screening In Seoul

After shattering major box office records upon its release in India and other parts of the world, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has made its way to South Korea. With its recent screening in Seoul, KGF 2 has become the first Kannada film to be showcased in the country. With Yash's fandom growing leaps and bounds with the franchise, his fans flocked to the screening in large numbers to witness Rocky Bhai's intense avatar.

KGF: Chapter 2 becomes first Kannada film to be showcased in South Korea

Yash's fan pages have shared stills from the screening, where audiences can be seen celebrating the milestone. Giving a sneak-peek of the celebrations, one fan club wrote, "Language was never a barrier for him, he showed it to Indian Cinema Now the craze reached outside the country as well #KGFChapter2 got a special screening in south Korea Proud moment for us." Reportedly, the Kannada version of the film was screened along with the Hindi version. Take a look.

Language was never a barrier for him, he showed it to Indian Cinema

Now the craze reached outside the country as well#KGFChapter2 got a special screening in south Korea 🔥

Proud moment for us ❤️ #YashBOSS #TeamYash @TheNameIsYash

#KGF2inKorea #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/EpRz7eJM8z — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has established itself as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating RRR at the box office. It has reportedly minted around Rs 1129.38 crores at the box office, with the Hindi version alone surpassing the Rs 400 crores benchmark. It also became the first Kannada film to cross 100 crore collection in Tamil Nadu.

More about Yash's period action film KGF 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sreenidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India, and Prakash Raj among others. After several postponements owing ot the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, while Bhuvan Gowda has taken care of the cinematography.

