‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Film's Hindi Version Crosses Rs 400 Cr Mark

KGF: Chapter 2, which was one of the most-awaited films of 2022, is still doing wonders at the box office. The film has been ruling the cinemas for over the past three weeks and is seemingly still going on strong. The film, which marked the sequel to the 2019 film that starred Kannada actor Yash in the lead role of a fierce criminal Rocky, was released on April 14. The film has now reportedly crossed the Rs 400 crores benchmark with its Hindi version.

During its past three-week run in the theatres, KGF: Chapter 2 faced competition from several films, including Runway 34, Beast, and Heropanti 2. The movie has not only impressed viewers but also critics with its commendable storyline. Here is how the film performed on its 23rd day in the theatres.

KGF 2 box office collection day 23

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed the Rs 400 crores benchmark. The movie's Hindi version minted Rs 3.85 crores on Friday, May 6 making its total collection reach Rs 401.8 crores. The movie has now become the second-highest grosser Hindi film after SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: The Conclusion. KGF: Chapter 2 is now eyeing some better numbers on its fourth weekend.

The film is receiving massive footfall in several Southern states as well. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film minted Rs 0.96 crores on Friday in Tamil Nadu. The film's collection in Tamil Nadu is now a total of Rs 115.78 crores. Take a look at the film's Tamil Nadu box office collection here.

#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office



Despite new releases, the film HOLDS well.



Week 1 - ₹ 59.84 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 32.65 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 1.03 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 0.96 cr

Total - ₹ 115.78 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 7, 2022

More about KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is a pan-India period action released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adheera and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. On the other hand, Sreenidhi Shetty reprised her role as Rocky's love interest in the film. After several postponements, the Prashanth Neel directorial finally hit the theatres n April 14, 2022, and since then is ruing the box office.

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies