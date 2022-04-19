'KGF 2': Raveena Tandon Shares Glimpse From Last Day On Set Post Film's Success; Watch

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles has been making waves in the film industry ever since its box office debut. The film's Hindi version joined the elite Rs 200 Cr club on its fifth day of release and is being hailed by millions of moviegoers. Raveena Tandon, who played the role of Ramika Sen in the film took to her social media account to share what the last day on the sets of KGF 2 looked like.

Raveena Tandon shares a glimpse from last day on KGF 2 sets

Raveena Tandon took to her social media account on April 19 and shared some unseen behind the scenes glimpses from the sets of her most recent film KGF: Chapter 2. Tandon was seen filming for her last scene on the sets and the cast and crew cheered for her after the cut was called for. She was also seen interacting with the director Prashant Neel and thanked fans and followers for the love they have showered on the film. The video she shared on Instagram also included a glimpse of audience members enjoying the film on the big screen and throwing coins at the screen. The actor captioned the post-

"After a long time seeing coins flying onto the screen! #flashingsilver! Bts- #kgf2 last day, last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love "

Have a look at Raveena Tandon's video here

KGF 2 box office collection

The Hindi version of the film has earned a whopping ₹ 219.56 Cr after it opened with a massive ₹ 53.95 Cr. On its second day at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie minted ₹46.79 Cr, followed by ₹42.90 Cr on Saturday and ₹50.35 Cr on Sunday. On Monday, which marked its fifth day on the bog screen, the film earned ₹25.57 Cr, bringing its total to ₹ 219.56 Cr. The film also crossed the ₹500 Cr mark globally as it has earned a massive sum of ₹ 551.83 Cr across all languages. Wishes have been pouring in ever since the film began breaking records at the box office and the team has extended their thanks to fans and followers.

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon