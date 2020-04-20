'KGF 2' Teaser Won't Release Anytime Soon, Reveals Producer Karthik Gowda

KGF 2 featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead is supposed to hit the screens on October 23, 2020. With a few months left for the release of the upcomer, the fans of the franchise are awaiting the teaser and trailer of KGF 2. However, the executive producer of KGF 2- Karthik Gowda on Friday revealed that there would be no teaser release for the film. In the tweet, he also revealed that the makers of the upcomer are planning to release the trailer of KGF 2 ahead of its release.

#KGFChapter2 teaser wont be anytime soon. Closer to the release we will have a trailer and a trailer with a bang. So stay home and stay safe now. Lets move ahead. — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, ardent fans of KGF 2 requested the Karthik (producer) to share glimpses of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, or Raveena Tandon from the upcomer. The shooting of KGF 2 has reportedly finished, and the film is presently in the post-production. However, the makers are forced to halt work on post-production work due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by PM Modi.

KGF 2, starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, narrates the tale of Rocky and his adventures at the Kolar Gold Fields. The Prashanth Neel directorial will also mark the Kannada-langauge debut of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. While Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of Chief Minister Ramika Sen, Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will play the role of lead antagonist Adheera. The poster of the upcomer was recently released amping up the expectations of the audiences.

KGF 2 will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first part of KGF reportedly earned about 250 crores at the box office. KGF 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

