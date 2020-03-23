KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Ayra Had The Cutest Way To Support The Janta Curfew

The entire nation showed a profound unity yesterday that is on March 22, 2020, as they clapped together and showed their gratitude to those who are working tirelessly for their safety through the Janta Curfew initiative. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to showcase their gratitude as well as their participation in the Janta Curfew movement. Many prominent South Indian film industry actors like Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others participated in the movement.

Yash's daughter Ayra makes way for an adorable sight as she supports the Janta Curfew

Joining the bandwagon was KGF star Yash along with his wife Radhika Pandit and adorable daughter, Ayra. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to her social media to share a video of their super cute munchkin Ayra clapping her hands and supporting the movement. Ayra is raising the cuteness meter as she can be seen clapping while donning a black frock with a smiley face. Radhika Pandit also wrote in the caption how this movement pays respect for those who are working for all the citizens of the nation. Take a look at the video.

Yash will soon be seen in KGF: Chapter 2

On the work front, Yash will soon be back again on the big screen to entice his fans with as he will be saying his much-loved character Rocky Bhai from KGF: Chapter 2. The fans are reportedly waiting with bated breath for the film after the massive success of the first KGF film. Yash will also be starring opposite Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in KGF: Chapter Two.

According to media reports, Yash revealed to an esteemed publication that the team including the actor had worked for 48 hours straight while editing the trailer for KGF, Chapter 1. Now, the stakes are even higher for KGF Chapter 2 as fans' expectations from the actor and the movie have inevitably increased. Yash is reportedly also handling the post-production work of KGF closely.

