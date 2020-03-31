KGF Music Director Ravi Basrur Turns Blacksmith To Help His Father Earn Rs 35; See Video

The world is suffering a lot due to the Coronavirus lockdown as the cities across nation have come to a standstill. The whole entertainment industry in India is shut while the government ordered people to stay inside their houses and observe self-quarantine. Recently, in a video that has gone viral, KGF music director, Ravi Basrur is seen helping his father earn Rs 35 by turning into a blacksmith.

KGF music director Kavi Basrur turns blacksmith to help father

In the viral video, KGF music director, Kavi Basrur surprised everyone. He was seen doing the blacksmith's job for his father in his native village, Kundapura taluk, Udupi district. This was to help his father earn Rs 35 amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ravi Basrur, the KGF music director took to Facebook and shared the video. He also added the caption, "God helps us to revisit our old memories. We are puppets in his hands". Fans are reacting with appreciation and support towards Basrur for his act. Here's the video:

Also Read: 'KGF' Star Yash Enjoys Being Home Quarantined As His Adorable Daughter Baby Arya Feeds Him

Also Read: KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Ayra Had The Cutest Way To Support The Janta Curfew

Also Read: KGF 2 First Look: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai 'rebuilding An Empire', Netizens Hail 'mass Boss'

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

Also Read: WATCH: ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash Delivers ‘Arjun Reddy’ Vijay Deverakonda’s Dialogue To Send Fans Into A Frenzy At 'Dear Comrade' Event

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About Working With KGF Director Prashanth Neel On His Birthday

In other news, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Rajinikanth have donated to the PM CARES Fund. Others have also donated to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana relief fund created by their respective Chief Ministers. Another relief fund has also been set up for their daily wage earners whose livelihood has been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Also Read: Rocky Bhai In Mumbai: 'KGF' Star Yash Spotted With His Team As He Aces The Casual Look, View Pics

Also Read: 'KGF Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon Posts Fun Video With Cast And Crew, Shares Exciting Update

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.