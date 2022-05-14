'KGF 3' Set To Go On Floors Soon? Yash-starrer Production House Issues Clarification

Popular actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his film KGF: Chapter 2, which was helmed by Prashanth Neel and made waves in the film industry. After the massive success of the film, there were rumours online that the next instalment of the movie, KGF 3 will be going on floors soon and fans were over the moon with the news. However, the makers of the film have now taken to social media to issue a clarification about the same.

KGF 3 to go on floors soon?

The news about KGF Chapter 3 being in the world and going on floors soon made headlines after the success of KGF 2. Hombale Films, which is the production house of the film has now issued a statement clarifying the news that has been doing the rounds. Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the KGF franchise took to Twitter and mentioned that the news about KGF Chapter 3 is only 'speculation'. He mentioned that the production house has a lot of projects in the pipeline, and will not be starting KGF 3 'anytime soon'. However, he mentioned that when the film will be ready to go on floors, they would make the announcement 'with a bang'. He wrote, "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."

'KGF 2' at the box office

The Yash starter has been soaring at the box office ever since it hit the big screens. The film has become the third highest-grossing film of all time as it minted a whopping ₹1129.38 cr. It beat SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also made waves at the box office. The Prashanth Neel film is also the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far and continues to break records. Apart from India, the film is also doing exceedingly well overseas and has minted a massive sum of ₹ 1169.71 cr worldwide. Apart from Yash, the film also saw Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj playing pivotal roles in the film.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 8.07 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 6.84 cr

Total - ₹ 1169.71 cr



DREAM run continues. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 11, 2022

