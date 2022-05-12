'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection: Yash-Starrer Surpasses 'RRR', Earns Rs 1100 Cr

South actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his recently released film KGF: Chapter 2 which was released on April 14. The actioner is a sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, which chronicles the jouney of Rocky and how he overtakes the Kolar Gold Fields. The Yash starrer has not only bowled over the audience with its theatrical run but, is setting new benchmarks with each passing day.

Ever since KGF: Chapter 2 was relased, it shattered various box office records and is ruling the ticket window. As per the latest updates, the Prashanth Neel directorial film has surpassed RRR's box office earnings of Rs 1127.65 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office collections cross RRR's numbers

The craze and hype surrounding KGF: Chapter 2 is reflected in its box office collections as the Yash starrer has managed to mint some whopping figures. Reportedly, it has established itself as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating RRR at the box office. As per entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF 2 became the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the third highest grosser of all time. Here take a look at the tweet-

#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 8, 2022

Take a look at the total box office collection of the film till now-

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 8.07 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 6.84 cr

Total - ₹ 1169.71 cr



DREAM run continues. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 11, 2022

It also became the first Kannada film to cross 100 crore collection in Tamil Nadu. The Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 broke multiple box office records, generating over Rs 400 crores. KGF 2 seems to be not slowing down and if the film continues with this pace then it might work in its favour.

More about KGF 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sreenidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India, and Prakash Raj among others. It has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, while Bhuvan Gowda has taken care of the cinematography.

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies