KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collections Day 3: Yash-starrer Crosses Rs 140 Cr On 1st Weekend

Director Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has been living up to the expectations of the viewers and fans after it performed well on its opening day. Yash-starrer smashed all records in the Hindi version along with Tamil and others. In just two days of its successful run, the film has hit a century.

The film that had the advantage of the extended weekend, has already garnered Rs 100.74 crore, in just two days while tossing the business done by other films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The movie has now crossed the 140Cr mark on the third day of its release.

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections, Day 3

While the movie is already setting new records from the first day of its release, it didn't take much time to earn 145Cr in just three days after it hit the screens. As per the estimates by Sacnilk, KGF Chapter 2 earned 79 Cr in India net on its third day which includes 41.50Cr (Hindi version), 13.50 Cr (Karnataka), and 8 Cr (Tamil Nadu), and 7 Cr (Kerala).

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 46.79 cr on Friday after a successful opening on Thursday where it minted Rs 53.95 and this brings the tally to Rs 100 crore. Despite receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's directorial magnum opus RRR, the film continues to break all-time records with its numbers. The NTR Jr and Ram Charan starrer are followed by Baahubali which boasts of a ₹152 crore opening and KGF Chapter 2 which raked in ₹134.5 crores on its opening day.

More about KGF Chapter 2

The recently released film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a lead role alongside Yash, as he stepped into the shoes of Adheera. The actor made his debut in the south film industry with his powerful role and was hailed for his work. The Prashanth Neel directorial also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and many others.

