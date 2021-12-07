'KGF Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt Concludes Dubbing Sessions; Says 'Adheera Is Back In Action'

South Indian actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt are gearing up for the release of their much anticipated K.G.F Chapter 2, which comes as a sequel to the 2018 action drama of the same name. Sanjay recently announced that he has concluded the dubbing sessions for the film and that his character 'Adheera' is 'back in action'. Sanjay will essay the role of antagonist Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who illegally built the gold mining empire.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film, which has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Taking to his social media handles on Tuesday, December 7, the Munna Bhai actor uploaded multiple pictures from his dubbing session in the studio. The actor could be seen clad in a tropical print shirt with headphones on as he speaks his dialogues into the mic. For the caption, he wrote,"Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022!." Take a look.

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021, release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID pandemic. While Yash (Rocky) and Srinidhi Shetty (Reena) have reprised their respective roles, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena were roped in for pivotal roles. Vijay Kirangandur and Karthik Gowda are bankrolling the project under the production company Hombale Films.

KGF is the story of the most dreaded criminal Rocky and his quest to gain more power in the world. Despite Rocky's criminal background, he fights for the poor and the injustice against them. His quest for power leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The special announcement by the state government came on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations last month, marking the 50th year of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh.

