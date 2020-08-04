'KGF: Chapter 2' To Resume Shooting From This Date, Confirms EP Karthik Gowda

KGF: Chapter 1, starring Yash, was a huge success at the box-office back in 2018. This paved the way for a sequel which was in the works when the lockdown was announced. In a recent development, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to resume filming amid the pandemic.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 to resume shooting

Karthik Gowda, who is the executive producer for KGF: Chapter 2, recently confirmed in an interview to entertainment portal Cinema Express that the makers of the film will be resuming the shooting soon. He further added that the team will return to the sets from August 15, 2020.

Karthik Gowda also added that they will be following strict guidelines on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2. He also revealed that the technicians in the film will be staying at a nearby hotel. He further mentioned that no one from the team will be allowed to move outside until the filming of KGF: Chapter 2 is completed.

KGF: Chapter 2 further added that the team will be resuming the shoot from August 15, 2020. He also revealed that the team has completed almost 90 per cent of the shooting with only a couple of major action scenes left to film. He also added that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are creating a set at Minerva Mills where the first leg of the shooting will be completed.

The makers behind KGF: Chapter 2 recently released Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s first look from the film. He will be playing a character called Adheera. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of the primary villain in KGF: Chapter 2.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Yash spoke at length about Sanjay Dutt’s character in KGF: Chapter 2. He spoke about how, during the making of KGF: Chapter 1, the team restricted themselves in certain ways. He added that with the kind of success that the first part received, they are giving their best for the sequel. Yash further added that now that they know that people are looking forward to the sequel, they have reserved the best for KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, and Anant Nag in lead roles. The film was expected to release in October 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada and dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu will also be released by the makers.

