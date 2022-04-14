Last Updated:

'KGF: Chapter 2' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Yash-starrer A 'Blockbuster'

Much-awaited actor Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' recently hit the theatres. While fans cannot stop gushing over the movie, here's how they are reacting.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
KGF: Chapter 2

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies


One of the most awaited films of the year, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 recently hit theatres. The film marked the sequel to the 2019 film, which marked the first instalment in the series. While fans were waiting for the film for a long time as it faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they welcomed the movie with an open heart. Many also went to catch the first-day first show of the film and celebrated Yash's comeback to the theatres as a festival. Several others penned their reviews on the microblogging site Twitter.

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the incidents of the first part of the series. The film revolves around Rocky, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by all mobs across the region. The first part of the series ended with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating Garuda. The film also sees Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adhira and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. The film also sees Sreenidhi Shetty reprise her role as Rocky's love interest.

KGF: Chapter 2 Twitter reviews

Many fans caught the first show of the film on its day of release. They danced inside and outside the theatres to welcome Yash to the theatres. Many moviegoers shared their reviews of the film and penned how they enjoyed the film. A fan quipped how one must not blink while watching the film or else will miss some extraordinary moments from the movie. The fans wrote, "If you blink for too long, you are gonna miss, An extraordinarily shot action sequence…. Or A few stanzas of beautifully written poetry… Or A glimpse of the world KGF! Or So don’t! Just don’t blink!" 

READ | 'Beast' Twitter review: Netizens hail Thalapathy Vijay's performance in 'blockbuster'

A Twitter user penned how KGF: Chapter 2 will bring a tsunami to the box office. The user wrote, "This is how you make an Perfect Sequel . Unpredictable Non Linear Narrative with Goosebump Moments every 10 Mins . Action Action And lot of Action ,You can't Take off your Eyes from screen KGF THE EMPIRE Box-office Tsunami It's Going to be." Many fans could not stop gushing over Yash's acting and action in the film. 

READ | KGF Chapter 2: Makers urge audience to fight against piracy ahead of Yash-starrer release

KGF: Chapter 2 is seemingly on its way to becoming a massive blockbuster. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film released on over 10,000 screens across the world. In North India, the film has been allotted over 4,400 screens. On its opening day, most of the theatres saw a houseful show. Many Twitter users also shared pictures of jam-packed theatres and sold-out shows of the film.

READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2's new track 'Sulthan' showcases Yash's fierce gangster avatar; Watch

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KGF Chapter 2, Yash, KGF 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND