'KGF: Chapter 2' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Yash-starrer A 'Blockbuster'

One of the most awaited films of the year, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 recently hit theatres. The film marked the sequel to the 2019 film, which marked the first instalment in the series. While fans were waiting for the film for a long time as it faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they welcomed the movie with an open heart. Many also went to catch the first-day first show of the film and celebrated Yash's comeback to the theatres as a festival. Several others penned their reviews on the microblogging site Twitter.

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the incidents of the first part of the series. The film revolves around Rocky, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by all mobs across the region. The first part of the series ended with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating Garuda. The film also sees Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adhira and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. The film also sees Sreenidhi Shetty reprise her role as Rocky's love interest.

KGF: Chapter 2 Twitter reviews

Many fans caught the first show of the film on its day of release. They danced inside and outside the theatres to welcome Yash to the theatres. Many moviegoers shared their reviews of the film and penned how they enjoyed the film. A fan quipped how one must not blink while watching the film or else will miss some extraordinary moments from the movie. The fans wrote, "If you blink for too long, you are gonna miss, An extraordinarily shot action sequence…. Or A few stanzas of beautifully written poetry… Or A glimpse of the world KGF! Or So don’t! Just don’t blink!"

Just live in the world of KGF or simply DIE#KGFChapter2 #KGF #KGF2review pic.twitter.com/R6eDWFThCv — Vinay Pemmasani (@vinaypemmasani) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 1st half: We all know how powerful & dynamic #RockyBhai is. Interesting to see an equally powerful opponent in the form of #Adheera. Can't wait for their battle🔥



So many characters in this chess kinda battle, for the #KGF throne.@TandonRaveena entry awaited — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022

A Twitter user penned how KGF: Chapter 2 will bring a tsunami to the box office. The user wrote, "This is how you make an Perfect Sequel . Unpredictable Non Linear Narrative with Goosebump Moments every 10 Mins . Action Action And lot of Action ,You can't Take off your Eyes from screen KGF THE EMPIRE Box-office Tsunami It's Going to be." Many fans could not stop gushing over Yash's acting and action in the film.

This is how you make an Perfect Sequel . Unpredictable Non Linear Narrative with Goosebump Moments every 10 Mins . Action Action And lot of Action ,You can't Take off your Eyes from screen

KGF THE EMPIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Box-office Tsunami It's Going to be #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/nlNnGs6xeQ — PIXversment (@PIXversment) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2InCinemas #KGF2

Honest Review here

1. Entry scenes are awesome

2. BGM no words to describe

3. Worth for the hype created

4. Elevated scenes Goosebumps for sure with bgm

5. Multiple twists and turns

6. Hint for kgf 3

7. All in all a blockbuster 4.5/5 — Kishore P (@Kishore20847032) April 13, 2022

If story telling is an art one must watch kgf and #KGF2 . If any movie that lived upto it’s hype and build up it must be kgf. Dialogues huge plus. #RockyBhai one man show. 1st half done. — Vikas Jaganathan (@_VikasTweets) April 14, 2022

#KGF2



1st half: @TheNameIsYash Introduction,Sanjaydutt intro,Toofan song,Interval🔥



2nd half: Mass scenes, carrying emotions till end,Mother sentiment worked in bits,Climax🔥



Overall: Blockbuster 👍

*don't miss end credit Goosebumps scene

KGF Chapter 3✊✊#KGFChapter2 — tolly_wood_UK_Europe (@tollywood_UK_EU) April 14, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 is seemingly on its way to becoming a massive blockbuster. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film released on over 10,000 screens across the world. In North India, the film has been allotted over 4,400 screens. On its opening day, most of the theatres saw a houseful show. Many Twitter users also shared pictures of jam-packed theatres and sold-out shows of the film.

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies