'KGF: Chapter 2' Starring Yash And Sanjay Dutt To Release In 2021 Due To COVID-19?

To avoid the transmission of the global catastrophe, government officials, across the globe, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus and have shut down public places like theatres and restaurants. As a result, many about-to-be-released films have been postponed until further notice. Recently, it was announced that actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s much-loved film, KGF: Chapter 2 has been postponed.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s KGF: Chapter 2, which was slated to release on October 22, will now be postponed, as the makers are reportedly hunting for a new release date in 2021. As per reports, the shooting progress of KGF: Chapter 2 was also going on at full swing until the announcement of the inevitable lockdown period in India. However, no official statements have been passed by the makers yet.

Considered as one of the most awaited South-Indian films of the year, KGF: Chapter 2 will pit two superstars against each other. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of KGF: Chapter 2 revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

This comes after the delay of the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount Studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy.

Other films that have taken a blow due to Coronavirus

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

