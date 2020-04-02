Raveena Tandon Spills Beans On Her 'grey' Character In 'KGF: Chapter 2'; Details Here

Raveena Tandon, who will be playing a pivotal role in Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', in a recent interview talked about her role in the film and shared her shooting experience with the cast and crew. She revealed that although she plays the antagonist in the movie, her character has positive traits too, which made it difficult for her to understand the nuances of the character.

Raveena Tandon on her role as Ramika Sen

Elaborating on her role in 'KGF: Chapter 2', Raveena said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and it has shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

READ: Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

The actor did not disclose any details about her character and added that it was fun reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for a film. Showering praises on Yash, she remarked, "He is a fantastic person and a gem to everyone on set. It was a great experience to shoot with him. The whole unit was warm. Luckily my schedule got over in February before coronavirus and the lockdown..we wrapped up the film."

READ: Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Raveena Tandon essays the role of Ramika Sen in the film, while Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Adheera. Now, for the sequel, a lot is at stake, from maintaining the quality of acting to the storyline of the film and how it will link to the first movie. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of next year. The audience is stoked to once again witness Rocky’s high octane action sequences on screen.

READ: KGF Star Yash Shares Unique Post Of Daughter And New-born Son Talking

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.