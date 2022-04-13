'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash-starrer Creates Storm In Advance Bookings; Best Figures Since 'War'

A storm is coming soon at the ticket windows! KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on Thursday and is expected to start with a bang! The film is witnessing outstanding advance bookings till now.

The film is poised for a grand opening, set to be among the best in Bollywood in recent times. The Yash-starrer reportedly has already collected Rs 27 crore for the opening day, and this was set to go higher, with a day left for release as well as on-the-spot bookings to add to it.

KGF: Chapter 2 creates a storm in terms of advance bookings

12.75 lakh worth of tickets of KGF: Chapter 2, as per a report on Pinkvilla, have been sold ahead of its release. This could go as much as 15 lakh tickets, apart from the bookings on the day itself that will add to the collections.

The collections of the movie for the opening day already stand at Rs 27 crore, as per the data from 13,000 shows scheduled for the first day. The film was thus likely to open over the Rs 45 crore range, and could even compete with War and Avengers, which had opened at over Rs 50 crore.

It has thus taken the best advanced openings for a film since War in 2019. The film was seeing excitement among audiences in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, five years after the response Baahubali: The Conclusion had witnessed, the report added.

The point to note was that these figures were only for the Hindi version, so a similar or even grander buzz could be seen for the original Kannada version, and the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions could also see a good response.

KGF: Chapter 2 opening day shows, prices

The period action film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, will have shows from 6 AM onwards. The tickets for some of the shows in Mumbai and Delhi were being sold in the Rs 1500-2000 crore range.

#Xclusiv... 'KGF 2' 6 AM SHOWS & MORE...

🔥 #KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

🔥 Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

🔥 Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]#Toofan is arriving! pic.twitter.com/wnv5aaZQ1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

KGF 2 plot, cast, and crew

The film was set in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka in the '70s and '80s and depicts the world of crime and politics in the region. Yash plays the role of Rocky who rises up the power ranks of KGF and his battle with Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in the role of prime minister, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty. Prasanth Neel is the writer and director of the action film. Vijay Kiragandur has produced the film.