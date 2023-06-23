KGF Director Prashanth Neel May Take On A Different Role In Upcoming Telugu Film

Director Prashanth Neel, of Salaar and KGF franchise fame, is reportedly set to forgo the director's hat for a bit. Rumour has it that Prashanth Neel will work as a screenwriter on his next film. The film will roll after the director wraps up shooting the Prabhas starrer, Salaar.

The Newsmaker



Director Prashanth Neel has been in the news frequently owing to numerous speculations about Prabhas-starrer Salaar. However, this time around, the director is making news for something quite different. Reportedly, Prashanth Neel will write the script for an upcoming Telugu period drama.

(Prashanth Neel with KGF star Yash | Image: prashanthneelfc/Instagram)

We cannot tell how much basis the rumour has. However, if there is any truth to it, this won’t be the first film that the director will be screenwriting. Previously, Prashanth Neel has been involved in the writing of a Kannada film.

Who's saying what



Though Prashanth Neel has not addressed the rumour himself, details of the film's particulars have been doing the rounds of the internet. Apart from being a period-drama, the untitled Telugu film will reportedly be heavy on action. The film will allegedly be set in the backdrop of a forest, thus adding a primal touch to the overall theme of the film. The film will also reportedly star Vijay Kiragandur. Kiragandur also has a role in Neel's directorial Salaar. While Neel will reportedly pen the film, Srinivas Gavireddy will step into the director's chair.

Meanwhile...



Prashanth Neel is currently wrapping up the final shoot schedule of Salaar. Neel has had a successfully curated reputation of delivering powerful pan-Indian content. The Yash starring KGF franchise is a prime example of the same. Neel has neither confirmed nor denied the news as yet.