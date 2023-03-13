KGF Star Srinidhi Shetty Lauds Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins | EXCLUSIVE

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty lauded RRR’s Naatu Naatu for its historic win at the Oscars. The actor also congratulated The Elephant Whisperers' team, which grabbed the Best Documentary Short Film Oscar award. In an interview with Republic Media Network, Srinidhi Spoke spoke about Naatu Naatu’s win in Best Original Song category and called it a "very proud moment" for her as an Indian and as an artist. She added that Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win paves the way for Indian films to get global recognition. The Cobra star said that India is as capable of delivering “great cinema” as any other film industry in the world.

Srinidhi Shetty congratulates The Elephant Whisperers team

Srinidhi also praised The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win and called it “a pleasant surprise.” The KGF star said that she has watched the documentary and found it to be “heart-touching” and “wonderfully made.”

The KGF: Chapter 2 star concluded by saying that both teams have done a great job and congratulated the whole of Indian cinema for reaching "new heights."

India at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava stole the show at the 95th Academy Awards with a breathtaking performance. After Deepika Padukone took to the stage to introduce Naatu Naatu, background dancers delivered a near-reconstruction of the song’s iconic music video as the singers delivered their rendition of the original track.

Composer MM Keeravaani gave an acceptance speech alongside lyricist Chandrabose and thanked the team involved in the making of Naatu Naatu and RRR while breaking into a song.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga also accepted the Oscar award for The Elephant Whisperers. Gonsalves spoke of the “sacred bond between us (humans) and our natural world,” and thanked The Academy, producer Guneet Monga and the distributors. Kartiki concluded her speech by dedicating the Oscar to motherland India.