Oscars 2023: Who Made History? Naatu Naatu, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser

The Oscars 2023 came to a conclusion. The 95th Academy Awards, through its choice of winners, effectively created a series of historic firsts.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh created history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the coveted Best Actress Oscar. She won for her role in the absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, which dominated the night with 7 Oscar wins - the most ever since Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. In her acceptance speech she said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities, this is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu made history by becoming the first ever song from an Indian production to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the honour with a heartfelt speech. With the trophy in hand, Keeravaani said, ''Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here, I am with the Oscars".

The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers became the first India-backed film to lift the golden statuette, and also the first Indian film to bring home the honour in the category of the Best Documentary Short Film. Kartiki Gonsalves, director, and Guneet Monga producer, walked on stage to deliver a beautiful speech where the former dedicated the award to her motherland - India.



Ruth E Carter



In another massive first for the Academy, Ruth Carter became the first black woman to win an Oscar, twice. Both wins were for costume design for the Black Panther franchise. The first was in 2019 for Black Panther. Second was for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Special mention: Brendan Fraser



Brendan Fraser made a stellar comeback right in to the main leagues with his Academy Award nomination and win for the role of Charlie in The Whale. Not only was the nomination - and the win, a first for Fraser, but it was a heartwarming moment seeing him walk up on stage and lift the statuette.

