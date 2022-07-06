Last Updated:

'KGF' Star Yash Is All Smiles With Wife Radhika & Kids In 'special' Pic; Fans Shower Love

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared a lovely family picture to mark her 500th Instagram post, where the couple can be seen shedding smiles with their kids.

Apart from his acting prowess, KGF star Yash often leaves fans gushing over him with his adorable glimpses alongside his wife Radhika Pandit and their children. Radhika recently shared a lovely family portrait to mark her 500th Instagram post, where the star couple can be seen shedding smiles with their kids Ayra and Yatharv in their arms.

The post received immense love and adulation from netizens, as they lauded the 'rocking family'. 

KGF star Yash is all smiles with wife Radhika & kids in a 'special' pic

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 6, Radhika Pandit posted the heart-melting picture where she's seen holding her son Yatharv, while Yash poses with daughter Ayra. In the caption, she mentioned, "A special one for my 500th pic!
#radhikapandit #nimmaRP." Take a look. 

Hailing the superstar and his family, fans dropped comments like, "Whether it is 500th or 5000th post, our excitement to see your new post will never change mam," "lovely family," "beautiful picture," and "Made my day. You people have a lovely family and obviously lovelier smiles," among other things. 

For the unversed, Radhika and Yash tied the knot on December 9, 2016. The duo was blessed with their first child Ayra in December 2018, while their baby boy Yatharv was born on October 30, 2019. Radhika Pandit has to her credit films like Moggina Manasu,  Love Guru,  Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, and Bahaddur among others. 

Meanwhile, Yash is basking in the success of his film KGF: Chapter 2, with makers recently announcing a third film in the franchise. Production banner Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur spoke to Pinkvilla about the upcoming project and mentioned, "We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked."

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14, with its box office collections making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Apart from Yash, actors like  Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj also appeared in important roles. 

