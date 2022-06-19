KGF Star Yash Visits Pet Sanctuary With Wife Radhika, Kids; Says His 'perception Changed'

Star actor Yash, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest film KGF: Chapter 2, recently visited a pet sanctuary in Bengaluru. The 36-year-old actor took to his social media space and called it a 'memorable' experience, stating that it changed their 'perception of animals'. The video shared by Yash saw him feeding birds, patting reptiles, and more under the guidance of authorities.

Yash visits pet sanctuary with wife Radhika & kids

On Sunday, which also marks Father's Day, Yash took to his social media space and shared a video of him visiting the Prani pet sanctuary in Bengaluru with his kids as well as his wife Radhika. The clip shows his friendly nature with animals as he held some of them including lizards, and snakes in his hands, while the KGF 2 fame actor also fed birds, rabbits and other animals at the sanctuary. The video also saw Radhika holding parrots in her hands.

Sharing the video, he even explained how the whole experience of visiting and communicating with animals changed his 'perception.

Yash wrote, "An experience that changed our perception! Always knew Sanjeev as a passionate kid, and today, he has made us all proud, by doing what he loves and creating an unforgettable experience. Children and animals need similar compassion, and that's exactly the kind of care Sanju and his team at Prani provide to the rescued animals. Kudos to the entire team. @prani_the_pet_sanctuary A memorable day, not just for the kids, but for all of us.. VC: @focusphotographyservice".

The actor often takes out time from his busy filming schedule to spend time with his family and friends. Recently, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle which is all about his fun interaction with his two kids. The kids try to scare him, but in the end, when Yash mimics the voice of Tiger, his son runs away, which left him and his daughter in splits. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A 'Wild' start to our Wednesday!"

More on KGF 2

Yash's magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 broke all the records at the box office while surpassing all the expectations of moviegoers. The film got a tremendous amount of love from fans as well as critics and the movie grossed Rs. 1198 crore worldwide. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash