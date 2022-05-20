'KGF' Star Yash Reveals He Dealt With 'inferiority Complex'; Talks About How He Evolved

While Yash has become one of the most sought after actors with his KGF franchise, the South superstar recently revealed that he once dealt with an inferiority complex and how he paved his way further. In an interview with The Week, the star maintained that his biggest achievement is his evolution into a confident actor, iterating how one has to fight their own battles.

He said it's not about minting impressive collections at the box office or being deemed a 'star', but how one can overcome their hurdles with confidence. "People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par," he said and added, "But I feel all of this can be learnt."

KGF star Yash opens up on dealing with 'inferiority complex'

The actor went on to mention how a combination of being confident and having apt knowledge can make everything fall into place. "Explore and learn the craft. If someone is talking about cinema, then learn about cinema. Then you understand cinema in such a way that you need not be scared," Yash said.

He analysed how knowledge can eradicate fear, adding that one should always believe in themselves, despite people telling them otherwise. He concluded, "If someone tells you something cannot be done, you can still do it. And if you have that uniqueness, there is no need to be scared of anyone."

Meanwhile, Yash reprised his role as Rocky in Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, which has minted over Rs 1,100 crores at the box office. It has reportedly established itself as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating RRR. The movie also stars Sreenidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India, and Prakash Raj among others. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 hit theatres on 14 April 2022.

While rumours of KGF 3 going on floors had been making rounds lately, makers quashed the reports with their recent statement. "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."

(Image: @thenameisyash/Instagram)