'KGF' Star Yash Turns Photographer For Wife Radhika During Vacation; See Pics

Despite his work schedule which keeps him busy, KGF actor Yash makes sure to spend quality time with his family. The actor is often seen going on vacation with his actor wife Radhika Pandit and two kids - Arya and Yatharv. Recently, he turned into a patient photographer for his wife and clicked some of her pictures.

Radhika Pandit is an avid Instagram user who often shares pictures with her husband from their vacations. Recently, the actor dropped a series of photos and videos in which she could be seen enjoying a boat ride, while her husband clicked her pictures. Sharing the clips and pictures, Radhika Pandit revealed she had to instruct the KGF actor how to ace a perfect shot.

She wrote, "Then there is always a wife instructing the husband how to take the perfect shot. Well.. until one of them gets really bored!!"

The couple's fans showered them with love and some funny comments. While an Instagram user wrote, "Because it should be picture perfect!" Another one penned, "Still, not impressed with his clicks, right mam?" and added some laughing emojis.

Radhika Pandit shares another picture from her vacation

Last week, the Mr And Mrs Ramachari star took to her IG to share a picture of herself from her trip. In the photo, the actor sported a printed dress as she smiled against a stunning backdrop. The caption read, "It's not who you are that holds you back, it's who you think you are not. Have a great week ahead everyone."

On Yash's work front

Yash was last seen reprising his role as a fierce gangster Rocky in the second instalment of the KGF film franchise. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Now, the actor's fans are waiting to watch him in the next part of Prashanth Neel's directorial. While the director is currently busy with his other projects, including Prabhas-starrer Salaar, the shoot of KGF 3 will reportedly begin after a while. Moreover, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Yash is collaborating with director Narthan for a movie which will also star Pooja Hegde.

