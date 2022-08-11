Raksha Bandhan 2022: 'KGF' Star Yash Shares Pics With Sister Nandini With A Heartfelt Note

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022, south star Yash celebrated with his sister Nandini. Despite his busy schedule, the actor never fails to spend quality time with his family and celebrate every festival with them. He recently shared glimpses of this year's Raksha Bandhan.

KGF star Yash recently shared glimpses of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister Nandini. The actor posted a series of pictures in which Nandini could be seen tying a Rakhi on his wrist. In the photos, Yash looked dapper as he sported an orange-coloured jacket on a black t-shirt. He paired them with grey jeans and completed his look by tying his hair in a bun.

Sharing the photos, he penned a heartfelt note on his bond with his sister. the actor mentioned how siblings are bonded for a lifetime. He wrote, "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan."

Inside Yash's Europe vacation with wife Radhika

Yash was last seen in the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor surely nailed the role of Rocky in the movie and left everyone starstruck with his acting skills. While he was basking in the success of the film, he went on a vacation with his wife Radhika. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some pictures from his romantic getaway. The caption read, "In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land."

Yash and Radhika also met with their fans in Italy and shared smiles with them. In the caption, they wrote, "Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms..."

"A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us," he added.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash