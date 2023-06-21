KGF Star Yash Visits Srikanteshwara Temple In Nanjangudu, Gives Big Update On Yash19

Rocking star Yash was last seen in K.G.F. Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel film turned out to be one of the biggest films from the Kannada film industry, having grossed around INR 1230 crore worldwide. The anticipation for Yash’s upcoming project is at an all-time high, and the actor issued an update for it during his recent outing.

3 things you need to know:

Yash’s upcoming project is tentatively titled Yash 19.

The Kannada star has been at the centre of several popular films in the Kannada cinema.

He made his debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi.

Yash is hard at work for Yash 19

Yash recently visited the Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangudu. In a video shared by the actor’s fan page, Yash is seen speaking about his upcoming film. After being inquired about the same, Yash stated that he is ‘relentlessly working hard’ along with the cast and crew for the film. He added that he is ‘working without wasting a single second or minute.’ Here's a clip of Yash during a religious rite at the temple.



The K.G.F. actor also said that the film is being made according to the audience’s expectations, since everyone is going to compensate the makers with a fee for watching it in theatres. Yash reiterated that the crew and cast are hard at work for the film, and promised that he and his team will get back soon with a concrete update.

Yash is rumoured to be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

(A picture of Yash in a traditional outfit | Image: thenameisyash/Instagram)

While Yash 19 is said to be a title entirely focused on the actor, he has also been linked to another project in a villainous capacity. As per rumours circulating on social media, Yash has been offered the role of Raavan in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While there were initial reports that the actor had rejected the offer, a source revealed that this is an unconfirmed report and that eventually, the makers of the film will make an announcement themselves.