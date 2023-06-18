Yash Dances With Hardik Pandya In Throwback Video From Couple's Wedding | Watch

Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows earlier this year in a lavish ceremony. Their ceremony, which took place on February 14, was a star-studded event attended by celebrities, including KGF star Yash.

3 things you need to know

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković got engaged in January 2020.

The couple first wed at their home due to the pandemic.

They welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

Yash's memorable moments at the wedding

One of the notable guests at the wedding was KGF star Yash, he was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit. Yash, looked dapper in a black sherwani. He posed with the couple and even joined them in a lively dance. The camaraderie between Yash and Hardik was evident as they hugged each other and danced like no one was watching.

(Yash shares candid conversation with Nataša Stanković Pandya | Image: YouTube)

Throughout the wedding party, the guests, including Yash, took to the dance floor and delivered energetic performances. Yash and Radhika congratulated Nataša and Hardik, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Yash even playfully pushed Krunal, Hardik’s brother, to join the women on stage during their performance, resulting in laughter and a light-hearted moment.

About Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković's relationship

Hardik Pandya, who always supports his wife, enthusiastically cheered for her during her own performance. Meanwhile, Yash engaged in a friendly chat with Natasa too. It was evident that a warm and friendly dynamic existed among the guests.

The love story between Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković began when they met at a nightclub in Mumbai. Instantly hitting it off, they soon started dating and eventually introduced each other to their families. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in July same year, marking a new chapter in their lives.