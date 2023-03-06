KGF Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Wants To Have A Quiet Birthday

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit, who was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, has maintained a strong social media presence. The Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actress will be celebrating her 39th birthday on March 7. On Monday, Radhika took to her social media handle and announced she will have a quiet birthday.

Sharing a picture of herself, Radhika Pandit wrote, "For the first time, going to be far from home for a quiet birthday tomorrow! I know this may disappoint my many lovely fans." Radhika revealed she has planned an activity for her fans on Instagram. She wrote, "Planning an activity here, so I can still connect with u guys tomorrow what say!!". In the photo, Yash's wife Radhika can be seen sporting a mob pink sweater while smiling at the camera.

Soon after Radhika Pandit shared the post, her fans took to the comments section and flooded it with advance birthday wishes. One of the users wrote, "Advance agi happy bdy raadhe." Another user wrote, "Don't escape from fans be with ur fans." Many others flooded Radhika's comment with fire and heart emojis.

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit's love story

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit met for the very first time on a show titled Nanda Gokula, which came out in the year 2004. Then, they worked on two films together named Moggina Manasu released in 2008 and Drama which hit the theatres in 2012. It was after these two films, that they came close and started spending time with each other from outside the showbiz world.

After being together for a long time and enjoying each other's company, they decided to get hitched. The couple got engaged in Goa on August 12, 2016, and they got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru. Soon, they welcomed their first child on December 2, 2018, whom they named Ayra. Then, on October 30, 2019, the doting couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Yatharv.