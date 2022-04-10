'KGF': Yash-starrer Franchise Enters Metaverse With KGFVerse; Sells NFTs In Record Time

Sandalwood actor Yash is currently gearing up to reprise his role as Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2, which is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film introduced fans to the KGFverse, where fans and followers of the film franchise can explore the world of Rocky Bhai in the Metaverse. The franchise has now broken records for the number of NFTs sold in record time in India, and fans can't wait to see Yash take on his powerful avatar on the big screen.

Yash-starrer KGF makers introduce KGFverse

The KGFverse is an avatar-based universe online, in which fans can interact with characters within the universe. According to ANI, the makers will also introduce games soon, through which fans can be part of the franchise through the metaverse. The KGF franchise has now become the quickest to sell 1000 NFTs in the country, which shows the excitement fans have for the upcoming film.

According to ANI, Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), individuals can also become members of an exclusive club that will give them heaps of benefits. These include access to new avatars, surprise airdrops, land parcels, props and other significant memorabilia from the movie, in the form of NFTs. These members can also be given the chance to attend in-person events ahead of the premiere of the film.

'KGF Chapter 2' release

The upcoming film will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and will also star Sanjay Dutt, who will be making his debut in the south film industry as Adheera. The film will see him and Yash's character go head-to-head, as it is Adheera's aim to take back KGF. The upcoming movie has been one of the much-awaited releases in the industry and will be the second instalment of KGF chapter 1, which was released in 2018. Yash will reprise his role as Rocky and will take on new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields.

With input from ANI

Image: Instagram/@kgf