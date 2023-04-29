Kiccha Sudeep Announces New Film Launch In May, Shares Update On Upcoming Projects

Kiccha Sudeep recently took to his Twitter handle to share news regarding his upcoming films. He announced the date of commencement of one of the three films he will be a part of in the coming time. The actor also announced the launch date of the same while expressing excitement about the script and the genre of his next film.

Kiccha Sudeep announces his next

Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter announcement regarding his next release, also gave a glimpse in to his future line up of films. The actor shared how he currently has three films in the pipeline, on of which is his main focus as of now. He also announced that the promo shoot for the film in question will go on floors on May 22. The film will be launched on June 1.

Sudeep also candidly expressed excitement regarding the script and genre of the film he will commence shooting for. The actor concluded the brief tweet by stating he was looking forward to be a part of the film. The Vikrant Rona star's tweet read, "Happy to announce that the promo shoot of one of the three films I'm starting Wil go on floor on the 22nd of May. June 1st will be the launch. A script n a genre that excited me and a film I'm looking forward to."

Happy to announce that the promo shoot of one of the three films I'm starting Wil go on floor on the 22nd of May. June 1st will be the launch.

🤗🤗❤️

A script n a genre that excited me and a film I'm looking forward to. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 29, 2023

More on the work front



Kiccha Sudeep's last theatrical release was 2022 Kannada period crime thriller film, Vikrant Rona. He played the titular character, who is on the quest to hunt down a killer responsible for several deaths with a supernatural connection. The same year, he also made a cameo appearance for film Ravi Bopanna as advocate Vidyuth Verma. Sudeep reportedly has three films lined up, as announced by the actor in his most recent tweet. More details on the same are yet to be revealed.