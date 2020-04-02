Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Fans To Set Aside Differences And Work Towards Safety

Amid the growing concern of the novel coronavirus, many celebrities are taking to their social media handle to spread social awareness among their fans. Many celebs are also telling their fans not to panic and follow the necessary precautions from the health authorities to combat this virus. Among these celebrities, actor Kichcha Sudeepa recently shared a heart-warming message to his fans.

Kichcha Sudeepa recently took to Instagram to share a heart-warming message to all his fans. The actor told his fans and people to set aside the difference and fight the virus as one. He also went on to praise the doctors and the medical staff who is working tirelessly to combat the virus. He also requested fans to stay home and stay safe.

Along with the video, Kichcha Sudeepa also wrote saying that helping the government is equal to helping the people in return. He also wrote that many people are looking forward to getting back to normal like. He also requested his fans to keep the differences aside and work towards safety. He also said that life seems dead and it is time to bring it back to life.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeepa, many other celebrities also took to their social media handle to urge fans to stay indoors. Some celebs are also sharing some productive things that one can do during the lockdown. Here are some celebrities who shared social awareness through social media.

Also read | Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba' 3 Teaser Taken Down, Actor Says "will Be Online Asap"

Also read | Kichcha Sudeepa's Look From 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' Revealed On His 45th Birthday

Also read | IMPORTANT: ICMR Confirms 'no Community Transmission' Of Coronavirus In India Thus Far

Also read | Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In India Rise After Two More Test Positive In Noida

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.