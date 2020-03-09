Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba' 3 Teaser Taken Down, Actor Says "will Be Online Asap"

Kichcha Sudeep recently took to Twitter and addressed the controversy surrounding the Kotigobba 3 teaser. The Kotigobba 3 teaser was released last month and it received tremendous response. But the Kotigobba 3 teaser was taken down due to copyright infringement.

Kichcha Sudeep addresses 'Kotigobba 3' controversy

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to release his film Kotigobba 3. Recently, the makers even dropped Kotigobba 3’s teaser. The teaser gained immense response online within hours of its release.

But soon the Kotigobba 3 teaser was taken down due to copyright infringement. According to a media portal’s report, a man named Sanjay Kumar brought this copyright issue to the limelight and even made sure that YouTube notices it. This led to the Kotigobba 3 teaser being taken down from the video streaming website.

This Kotigobba 3 teaser controversy led many people to expect a response from Kichcha Sudeep. Now, the Kotigobba 3 actor finally took to Twitter and addressed the controversy. Kichcha Sudeep in his tweet said that this issue is nothing in comparison to the trouble that mankind is facing at the moment. He further assured his fans that the Kotigobba 3 controversy will be dealt with. He also assured his fans that the teaser will be back online soon. Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep’s tweet here.

This aint any trouble in comparison to th trouble mankind is facing at th moment. This joke called trouble to K3 wil be delt wth at easeeeee.

Teaser wil b online asap, maybe tmrw itself.

N The release wil happen wth the respect it deserves.

Urs ever loving,,

shiva 😎

Cheers 🤗🥂 https://t.co/synyqm6qJA — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 8, 2020

Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 has been directed by Shivakartik. Along with Kichcha Sudeep the film also stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das. This highly anticipated film will mark Madonna Sebastian's Kannada debut.

