Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In India Rise After Two More Test Positive In Noida

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Noida on Tuesday morning and have been admitted into the isolation ward in a nearby hospital. The two patients reside in Sector 78 and Sector 100.

Two more cases in Noida

Noida CMO Anurag Bhargav said that both patients had visited France recently.

The local authorities, on Monday, announced a ban on all community events in the area to prevent to spread of the infection.

At least 126 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Monday with all district authorities on measures taken against the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Law Minister Kailash Gahlot reviewed the measures on COVID-19 prevention, through videoconferencing at the Delhi Secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Reviewed Delhi govt's effort on the ground to contain Coronavirus over video conference with DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners along with Cabinet ministers and senior officers."

After the meeting, Kejriwal in a press briefing said, "All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so." He added, "We are placing patients under quarantine. If there is an outbreak, we are ready with around 500 beds in hospitals. We are requesting and appealing people under quarantine to stay indoors strictly."

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

