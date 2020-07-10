Koel Mallick and her family tests positive for COVID-19, get self-quarantined

Koel Mallick on Friday announced that she and her family have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, known for her work in Bengali films, revealed that her father, veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick, mother Deepa, also an actor, and husband, film producer Nispal Singh too were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The Rawkto Rawhoshyo star also revealed that they have self-quarantined themselves.

Koel, who had welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Singh in May, took to Twitter to inform her followers.

Here’s the tweet

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020

The number of active cases in West Bengal at the moment is 8231, while the state has reported 854 deaths till now. The nationwide tally stands at 2,76,682 active cases, and 21,604 deaths.

Another Bengali actor and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Locket Chatterjee had also tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. She had informed that she had self-isolated herself after experiencing mild fever.

Another actor-Independent MP from Karnataka, Sumalatha Ambareesh had also announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

From the Hindi film industry, singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus, but she had recovered. Veteran actor Kiran Kumar too had recovered after treatment.

TV stars like Additi Gupta, Mohena Kumar too were diagnosed with the disease with the latter recovering from it.

The staff of many stars like Aamir Khan, Sophie Choudry had also announced they had contracted the virus, while Boney Kapoor revealed that his staff had recovering after being diagnosed with the disease.

