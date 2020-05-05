Koel Mallick & Nispal Singh Blessed With A Boy; Bengali Film Fraternity Pour In Wishes

Bengali actor Koel Mallick and her husband, Nispal Singh were blessed with a baby boy earlier today on May 5, 2020. Wishes are pouring in for the newborn and his parents. Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh's close friend from the Bengali film industry, Ankush Hazra also took to his Instagram account to congratulate the new parents on the block with a beautiful message.

Popular actor from the Bengali film industry, Ankush Hazra took to his Instagram account to wish Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh on the birth of their baby boy. He shared a picture of two footprints, one of a parent and the other of a child. He also seemed eager to meet Koel Mallick's son. Ankush wrote, "@yourkoel l @nispalsingh many many many manyyy congratulations to both of u.. wish to see him soon..#itsABoy #happyParent #proudDay #loveAlways".

Koel Mallick's baby was born earlier today in a private hospital. She and Nispal Singh shared the news on their social media along with a picture of the newborn baby. Take a look:

Many actors from the Bengali film industry took to their social media handles to congratulate the new parents, Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh. Among them are Jissu Sengupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Oindrila Sen, Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty. Check them out:

Koel Mallick is a successful Bengali film actor who made her debut with the movie Naterguru. Since then she seems to have come a long way with both commercially and critically successful films like Premer Kahini, Mon Mane Na, Paglu, Paglu 2, Hemlock Society, Ghore Baire, Bandhan, Mitin Masi and many more. Her latest release on the silver screen was Rawkto Rawhoshyo in 2020.

